'AITA for 'ripping' my daughter away from family?'

When we visited his family during the holidays, we were able to go on date nights, have babysitters, and not have the baby tied to us all day. Our laundry was done, and we were able to take naps, showers, and do whatever we needed to recharge when our daughter had a rough night.

When we visit my side of the family, it is “let me hold the baby” as soon as we walk in the door, and we are barely acknowledged. We have received no help from them whatsoever. The area we live in is very expensive, and we currently rent an apartment. It is extremely difficult for us to get far enough ahead to save for a down payment on a house because of the cost of living.