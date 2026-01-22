'I'm running out of ways to explain to my BF that his cheating paranoia is near psychotic.'

It peaked this weekend when he shouted that occasionally I've been "loose" during intimacy but not since we moved out of town so obviously I was cheating the entire time. That finally broke my heart. Later he tried to backtrack and claim he only said it in anger to hurt me and that he wasn't serious, but the damage is done.

I can't even imagine having intimacy with him anymore. Our bedroom life is destroyed, at least on my end. I'm nearly broken but of course there's the classic addendum that we've had great times I don't want to lose. Obviously the relationship problems aren't one sided; I'm not innocent of my own emotional BS, which hasn't been fair to him, and I need to improve on that.