'I'm still with my wife of 6 years. I believe she's gaslighting me and I don't know what to do.' MAJOR UPDATE

First and foremost, yes, I know this sounds ridiculous, but I sincerely don't know where to turn, I've never experienced anything like this.
Little background: my wife has always been sort of a jokester -- she has a great poker face and I'm fairly gullible, so she'll feed me little innocuous lies pretty frequently and delights when I fall for them, but she's never kept a deception going for more than a day.
She also got really into "weird twitter" a few months ago, and her sense of humor has become pretty inscrutable and opaque to me, but until very recently I've just considered it a sort of endearing quirk? So anyway. For Christmas my in-laws got us all of Battlestar Galactica on dvd. They were always raving about it and neither of us had watched it.
I had to leave for a business trip on the 30th, and my wife was sick, so we ended up just marathoning the whole thing before I left. Without giving too much away, the ending is a little heavy on the religious angle. I liked it, but my wife thought it ruined the entire show. I know general consensus is it's a bit of a let down, but I frankly felt it was pretty consistent with what the show had been building up to the whole time.
My wife couldn't believe that I didn't feel the same way as her. I wouldn't quite describe her as livid, but she was mad. I figured this was partially a reaction from her just being fed up from being sick for a week, but it was so out of character for her -- we barely ever fight, and this was over something so trivial!
She called me a moron and ended up tossing and turning after we went to bed, and eventually left to sleep on the couch. When I got up in the morning to head to the airport she was still fast asleep, and when I gently shook her to say goodbye she barely roused, and didn't respond when I said I loved her.
Fast forward to Monday. I get back from the trip, friend picks me up from the airport because wife has a class at the gym that she "couldn't miss." We'd been texting while I was gone and she apologized for being weird about things, and I thought everything was back to normal, but I found it a bit odd that she couldn't skip a gym session to grab me. I couldn't sleep on the plane so I hit the hay when I got home.
When I woke up she was already awake and busy in the kitchen, which is bizarre, since she doesn't work and usually doesn't wake up until 10ish. I commented on this and hugged her and said good morning and she basically responded with little grunts. I was about to leave when she handed me a brown bag lunch (she has NEVER done this before) and said to me: "It's cold out there, better Hoagie Down."
I grabbed the bag and just said "What?", and she walked to the bathroom and slammed the door. I was going to be late for a meeting so I couldn't stick around to try and make sense of what was happening.
After I got out I texted her frantically to try and figure things out but she kept responding like it never happened, everything was fine, she loved me, she asked me to please stop being so weird. When I got home it was more of the same -- I assumed it must be one of her weird jokes and decided to leave it.
Every morning this week. Same exact thing. Wife is up. Won't speak to me. Hands me a brown bag lunch, and says "It's cold out there, better Hoagie Down.", walks to the bathroom, slams door. This morning I had enough and yelled at her through the door, pleaded with her to stop, but she didn't say a word.
Every night it's been the same thing -- didn't happen, what are you talking about, you're being crazy, none of this is happening. She's been legitimately angry with me, and for the last few nights we haven't been sleeping together. I heard her talking to her mother about this on the phone??? I seriously have no idea what to do. I brought up couples counseling and she was incredulous.
Is this some weird twitter thing or new meme that I don't know about? Even if it is she's taken this WAY too far. I don't know how I'm going to spend a weekend at home with her. Does anyone have any advice??
TL;DR: wife and I had an argument about Battlestar Galactica, since then when I go to work she hands me a brown lunch bag and says "It's cold out there, better Hoagie Down." I have no idea what it means and she refuses to acknowledge that she's doing it. She's telling me I'm going crazy. I don't know what to do.
thatguywiththecamry wrote:
"I heard her talking to her mother about this on the phone???"
Do you by any chance know what she has said to her mother? Finding out whatever dialogue or information she has shared with her mother may reveal the information you need.
At the very least, you could rule out any kind of sleep, psychotic, or personality disorders that are being brought up in the comments.If you have a good relationship with her mother, maybe consider exploring that avenue and inquire with the mother about any possible oddities that the mother may have perceived while sharing what has been going on between you two.
OP responded:
I tried to get in contact with her parents today twice, but I just got voicemail. I left a message the second time, but it seems odd to me that I haven't heard back from them yet -- they're both retired and one of them is almost always home.
She was telling her mother that I've been gaslighting her, and that it's weird and out of character for me and she's worried there might be something seriously wrong with me, and she's not sure what to do? I'm worried that her parents heard my message but because their daughter talked to them first they're operating under the assumption that I'm being delusional.
Franchised1 wrote:
Wasn't there a post not long ago where a female was hearing whispering from her spouse and other people or something no one else could hear. Turns out she had a tumor that was messing with her.
Citizen_Snip wrote:
Couple things. Either she is playing a terrible "prank" on you. She is sleep walking. She is mentally ill. You are mentally ill. I would honestly sit her down and explain to her that you can't live like this and her behavior is jeopardizing your relationship. If she doesn't acknowledge she isn't doing anything wrong, I would honestly contact her mother and explain the situation and what they have been talking about.
If she really isn't playing a prank on you, she could possibly be sleepwalking. If she isn't sleep walking, she could be potentially mentally ill, and you should somehow try and get her to undergo a neurological exam. At the same time, it also could be you who is slowly losing their mind. There was a post earlier with this type of situation, turns out she was not stable and slowly losing her mind. Scary s#$t.
Edit: Thanks for the help everyone, I've been up all night worrying and I'm going to finally try to get some sleep. Taking the day off work, going to try and have a serious discussion with my wife / her parents / get ahold of her psychiatrist when I wake up, will keep everyone posted.
UPDATE: Woke up an hour ago with a huge headache. Went to the fridge to get a protein smoothie and saw that it had been cleared of what little food we had in there. Wife was not in the house. Got dressed and went to the door with the intent of going to get some food, saw a brown paper bag with "It's cold out there, better Hoagie Down" written in cursive taped to the door.
Opened the bag and a can of ginger ale was in there?? Went outside and her car is still there, but as far as I can tell she took wallet, keys, coat, etc. We live about five minutes outside of a nice town and she likes to take long walks so I'm assuming that's where she is. This has officially gone way too far.
I'm going to wait an hour and see if she comes home or she or her parents returns my calls. If not, I am driving to her parents to hopefully make sense of the situation. Bringing the video of her and the bag. Will update tonight, hopefully.
UPDATE 2: No sign of her, got a call from her parents that was just the sounds of them arguing in the background, hung up after about 30 seconds. No idea what that's about. Driving there now.
Logged in just now via my brother's phone (currently inpatient, not supposed to have access to a phone, shhhhh) and saw that my inbox had blown up, so attempting to post again, hopefully this won't get eaten too. I am currently sedated but I wanted to post this update because I don’t know when I’ll have a chance to next.
The short of it is that my wife was not at fault here, I was. I’ve gotten into the habit of taking Benadryl to help me sleep through the night. My wife snores and I’m allergic to her cats so it makes sense, and over time I’ve ended up taking more and more to the point that some nights I’ll take 5 or 6 if I’m having trouble breathing.
I know this is probably really stupid, and it bit me in the a**. When I got home from the airport all three of my wife’s cats were on the bed. I searched my nightstand for some Benadryl and couldn’t find any. I looked in my wife’s drawer and found a bottle of hers (she is also allergic to her cats, go figure, but also gets allergy shots.) It turns out that that Benadryl bottle was actually where she was keeping her old Seroquel.
Both are pink, so I didn’t give it a second thought. I popped six. I went to sleep. This is, apparently, where everything unraveled. Fast forward to my driving to her parents house. I started feeling incredibly dizzy about an hour out and pulled over. I sat in the car for a while but the feeling didn’t go away so I decided to get a motel and confront them the next day.
I took a handful of the Seroquel and went to sleep. I got up today in this weird mania. I got to her parent’s place at 9ish. Her car was there, which didn’t make any sense. I rang the doorbell and her father opened the door. He was surprised to see me. I was sweating heavily and having a hard time speaking.
My father in law has always been exceptionally kind to me, and he was sort of straddling the line between concern and terror. I didn’t understand what was going on, I started crying. I brought out the paper bag and I tried to explain. I pulled out my phone to show him the video. My wife ran to the door with this pained expression on her face and asked me what I was doing, pleading with me to calm down.
My in law said I'd been terrorizing his daughter, he had no idea why I would do this. I didn’t understand. She pulled out her phone and showed me a video. It was me, banging on the bathroom door, yelling at her to come out. She had clearly taken it from behind the couch in the living room. She showed me another of me just standing at the door before work just staring at nothing.
She showed me video of my behavior after I came home from work and I was being much more aggressive and much less cogent than I remembered. Apparently she had left home tuesday night. I was alone in the house for two days. I just collapsed. I pulled up the video on my phone, or I tried to. I couldn’t find it. All I found were 16 odd pictures of the ground and my feet in quick succession.
It was right around that point that I started experiencing this crippling dizziness and this feeling that I like. Can’t quite describe as nauseous, but. It felt like I couldn’t sit still, and I was shaking, and I felt like no direction was up. The doctors told me this was called akathisia. Apparently someone called an ambulance because I could not sit still and said I thought I was dying.
At the hospital I was barely able to talk and I couldn't concentrate and I just wanted to sleep. They apparently pumped me full of Ativan and I slept for five or six hours. When I came to they started asking me a ton of questions. Once we got to medications I may have taken I mentioned the Benadryl and my wife realized what had happened and explained about the Seroquel.
They’re not entirely sure, but at this point their best guess is the Seroquel either put me into some manic state or triggered some underlying schizophrenia / something / I don’t know – they don’t really know how to explain the delusions and the hallucinations right now but it’s the best they’ve got at the moment.
They asked if anyone in my family had a history of mental illness and I responded that I didn’t know. My parents are pretty old and I don’t know much about my grandparents.
The dizziness started to roll over me again and they gave me more Ativan and I went back to sleep. While I was out my wife contacted my parents – apparently my grandfather had a mean temper and suffered delusions from time to time, rambling about things that didn’t make any sense and waking up at weird hours to do god knows what.
He never got a diagnosis and died fairly young but my mother and her family think it might have been schizophrenia. So, maybe something, maybe nothing. Who knows. So right now I’m sitting in the hospital. The doctor and my wife are throwing around a number of ideas. I’m going to see a psychiatrist who’s going to make a determination about what the next step is, for sure.
My wife is (rightfully) frightened of being around me in my current state, and while she doesn’t appear to be mad at me, she says she would rather my brother look after me until I can get a proper diagnosis / get prescribed some medications. I have no idea where I came up with the phrase "hoagie down."
I was listening to a radio show that mentions hoagies and philly a lot (The Best Show, formerly of WFMU, got the box set for Xmas), maybe that's where I got it? But they never used the phrase specifically. I don't know. I have no idea. I guess I just wanna thank everyone who tried to help, sorry if this ended up being a time waster or anticlimactic or whatever.
TL;DR;: Turns out I'm going crazy? Currently getting treatment, very sorry if I wasted everyone's time.
filologo wrote:
Your first post was very cogent, expressive, and clearly written. Is it possible to write like that while on seroquel or having an episode like this?
anon2929 wrote:
I work in an inpatient hospital. Yes, it's possible. From what I've seen the longer a mental illness is untreated, the more disorganized the behavior. I can't vouch for the authenticity of this poster's story but you can't just tell from writing if the person's reality testing is intact.
OP's brother responded:
OP's brother here -- I will say this, he has been writing and talking A LOT, and normally he's a fairly terse person. Some of his communicating has been absolute rambling but a lot of it has been cogent. Sometimes he slips in and out.
Unshavenhelga wrote:
Who takes six Benadryl? That's an overdose. Be careful!
RedBess wrote:
People who've built up a tolerance, I've done it before but only on very rare occasions when I can't sleep and a lower dose isn't working. People take much higher doses to get high.