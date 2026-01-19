'I'm struggling to decide whether to end my 5-year relationship with my husband who's a nice guy.'

Not long after posting, OP shared an edit.

EDIT: I feel like I left out an important part that adds to the ‘nice guy’ description I gave him. He is obsessed with me. Calls me beautiful all the time, wants to touch me all the time, talks all the time about how much he loves me etc etc. He has also been ok with me not wanting him to touch/be intimate with me...which I believe stems from me subconsciously infantilizing him due to his actions.

Everyone in my family and my friends love him and think he’s an A+ guy including my mother who, when I rant about these issues, reminds me that I could be with my ex who was extremely a**sive and the grass is always greener.