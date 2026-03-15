'AITA for wanting to leave my brother's side after he woke up from a coma?'

NTA. This is something that is the long haul. You cannot put your life on hold forever and you are not your brother's caretaker. He may be unhappy, but you cannot be expected to do this forever.

The people who are mad at you for leaving WILL lash out because it means they may need to actually do something. Let them. You're not in the wrong.

KatzAKat

NTA. Sitting at the hospital with a loved one is exhausting even when you're "not really doing anything". I've been there. Your brother needs the help of experts. You're not physically able to help him much and he's not motivated to try to help himself.