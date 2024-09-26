'AITA for 'ruining' my cousin's life after suing him for throwing me in a pool?'

It pushed him over the edge of what he could afford, so he’s had to work extra and drop out of college to be able to pay their rent. My family is absolutely fuming at me. I think he made one bad choice after another, and he has never given a sincere apology during this whole ordeal.

Had he given a real apology after the incident and asked if he could wait until he finished school to pay me back, I would’ve been fine with it. But the entitled little prick is digging his heels in at every move. AITAH? The only reason I could see myself maybe being the asshole is because it’s affecting his child and girlfriend.

Here are the top rated comments in response to OP's post.

ElonsRocket22 says: