'I’m talking to a guy, we have chemistry, but he’s not my type in appearance. Can you get over that?' MAJOR UPDATE

"I’m talking to a guy, we have great chemistry, but he’s not my type at all in appearance. Can you get over that?"

So I’ve been off the dating/flirting industry for a few months, just because I was tired of meeting people that I was not excited about. So I decided to focus on me for a while. During the holidays there were many parties and many acquaintances due to common friend groups etc.

There were 2-3 people who showed interest but I wasn't in the mood to put any energy into it, so somehow they didn't move on and I was okay. But there was one guy, who I hadn't noticed, because I wasn't interested in him in appearance.

I'll be perfectly honest so you understand what I'm saying. I'm not judging, and I mean to say that my weight is not normal (it's a little below normal), which made me attractive to people who like that specific body type.