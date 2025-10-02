'AITA for telling my dad to pay off my student loans if he wants me back in his life?'

I told him I would consider forgiving him if he paid off my student loans, since he was never there to help me with anything. He told me he couldn’t right now because he was saving for his three new children’s college funds and that the divorce had left him in a bad financial position.

I told him he was still prioritizing his new family over me, just like he had for the last 13 years, and I hung up on him. He kept calling and messaging, but I eventually blocked him. After that, I started getting messages and calls from his oldest daughter, saying I was being cruel and making their dad sad. I blocked her too.