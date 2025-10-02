'AITA for telling my dad to pay off my student loans if he wants me back in his life?'

Due_Coach8066 writes:
I (23M) was the only child of my parents. My mom sadly passed away when I was 7 in a car crash. When I was 10, my dad remarried a woman who absolutely hated me. A few months after they got married, she gave him an ultimatum to either cut me out of his life or she would leave him.
Unfortunately, he chose her and sent me to live with my mom’s parents. After that, he pretty much disappeared from my life, aside from the couple of times he remembered my birthday and sent a message. My grandparents tried to reach out to him multiple times, but he always refused to be a part of my life.
I lost both of my grandparents within months of each other when I was 17, and I stayed with my uncle, my mom’s brother, until I turned 18. My grandparents weren’t wealthy, especially since they raised me while living on a retirement pension. The inheritance I received was only a few thousand dollars, but I was grateful for it and used it to buy a cheap Toyota.
My uncle was already putting his three kids through college, so he couldn’t help me much beyond co-signing my student loans. I did manage to get a scholarship that covered about 40 percent of my tuition, and I also worked part-time at a restaurant. For four years, I lived mostly on noodles, energy drinks, and food my uncle’s wife would bring whenever they visited me every couple of months.
I graduated last year and still have over $40,000 in student loan debt. College is extremely expensive here. A couple of weeks ago, my father called me out of the blue. It was the first time I had spoken to him in over 12 years.
He told me his wife had cheated on him, they divorced, and he had been feeling terrible about what he did to me. He said he had wanted to reach out for years but was scared of how I would react. Apparently, a close friend of his had just died unexpectedly, and it made him realize how short and unpredictable life is. While crying, he apologized and begged me to forgive him and to let him make up for the lost time.
I told him I would consider forgiving him if he paid off my student loans, since he was never there to help me with anything. He told me he couldn’t right now because he was saving for his three new children’s college funds and that the divorce had left him in a bad financial position.
I told him he was still prioritizing his new family over me, just like he had for the last 13 years, and I hung up on him. He kept calling and messaging, but I eventually blocked him. After that, I started getting messages and calls from his oldest daughter, saying I was being cruel and making their dad sad. I blocked her too.
Now my entire family on my dad’s side, who never cared about me before, are calling and telling me I am wrong for not forgiving him. They say he’s going through a tough time and needs me. The hardest part is that even my uncle is now telling me I am being too harsh and should be the bigger person. Am I being too harsh?
Lazuli_Rose says:
NTA. He can cry on the shoulder of one of the 3 kids he didn't throw away. He had no problem dumping you off on your grandparents while he played happy family with his new wife and kids so I say f him and leave them all blocked.
Remarkable_Buyer4625 says:
NTA - So, let me summarize….Had your dad’s wife not left him, your dad never would have reached out….and you’re supposed to be the AH?! Give me a break.
Pretty-Ad9820 says:
Does the other kids know their mom told there dad to get rid of him ? Now he wants to reconcile with you ? so he can fund the other 3 kids college but can't help you ? Did he ever send the grandparents any money for you. Tell the other family that he kicked you out at 7 and where they for all those years. NTA but your dad and his family are.
occidentallyinlove says:
NTA. Sorry your uncle isn't in your corner for this; he should be. I'm just an internet auntie, but you've got my support. Your dad clearly doesn't care about the damage he did to you, he's just looking for you to forgive him so he can feel better about himself. You do not owe him that. Keep blocking as many of his flying monkeys as you have to. Better yet, just change your number and move on with your life.