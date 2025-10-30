'AITA for telling my friend to leave her husband if he won't get his ADHD in order?'

There are plenty of other things he does too. He’s constantly leaving his car keys on the roof of his car, forgetting not just to lock the front door but even to close it, which has caused the dog to escape a few times. He constantly misses appointments, half-finishes chores, starts jobs and tasks without completing them, and so on.

She broke down crying to me the other day, saying she feels run down. He’s refusing to go to the doctor and said he had medication when he was younger but didn’t like it, so he won’t go back on it. I told her she can’t keep living this way.