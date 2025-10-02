'AITA for telling my BF I'm thinking about leaving him because he wants me to be independent?'

We had a normal conversation about how work was, and I planned to see him when he got home. After we hung up, I got up and went outside to get the chips. I forgot to turn on the porch light, missed a step, and fell. I heard a crack in my left foot as I went down and immediately knew something was wrong.

I picked myself up, screaming in pain in the yard, then went back into the house and sat at the kitchen table having a panic attack until he got home. In the meantime, I took off my socks and saw my left ankle was swollen to the size of a golf ball. My right leg hurt even more.