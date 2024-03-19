'I'm tired of my SIL. I plan to skip my brother's wedding because of her behavior.' UPDATED 4X

There's nothing quite like watching your sibling getting into a relationship with someone who stresses you out, and being forced to choose between grinning and nodding along or voicing your concerns.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her saga of weirdness with her SIL. She wrote:

"I'm tired of my SIL and I plan to skip my brother's wedding because of her weird behavior."

My (27F) brother (25M) is marrying Lina (24F) She doesn't have a family so my family tried to make her feel really included. I liked her the few times I saw her until she started to get weird. I live five hours away from my family because I worked as Rita's (98F) personal nurse so I lived with her and I'm studying another degree so I don't really have too much free time.