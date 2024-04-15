'I'm uncomfortable with my GF's living situation. She acts like a mean girl to one roomie.' UPDATED

After she did, they resumed talking and laughing. The girl didn't come out for the rest of the night. Before we went to bed I asked my gf more about her other roommate and why they all act like that. At first she was confused but then said that the girl is really nice she's just not like them.

She said that in the beginning of the year, the girl was really talkative towards them and friendly but the other two girls did some stuff and now she just goes to her room all the time. She said that she says hi to her sometimes when she's getting ready for class but that's it. She said that she was just different from them and not all roommates have to get along.