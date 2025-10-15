"AITA for immediately ending the relationship when she said that she wants a child?"

Together 4 years. Late 20s. Going in, we both initially agreed to not have kids. I had a procedure so that I cannot have kids recently. She recently sat me down and said that she wished I had waited to get the procedure because she's been contemplating wanting a child for a few months.

This basically led to an argument, mostly me saying that I felt betrayed, we both initially agreed to not have kids, etc. She should have told me the moment she started contemplating it.