'AITA for immediately knowing I won’t be going to a family wedding as soon as I got the invite?'

After a bit, I realized the invite was probably sent to me with the hopes and expectations of a gift of some sort and not actually because she wanted me to be there. I don’t have an issue with that bc why not send out more invites to get gifts?? 😂

However, I told my stepmom that it was sweet of her to think of me and nice to have the save the date. (even if it is just through messenger) I told my stepmom that I most likely would not be attending as my fiancé wouldn’t be able to take that time off as we are saving for a house for us and our almost 2-year-old.