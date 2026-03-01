"My best friend and I are in a fight about how I’m not a mom. Am I overreacting?"

I think my best friend and I are kinda in a fight ? Yesterday my boyfriend of 7 years daughter (I’ll call her A(12) got her hair done. She came home 5 hours later hysterically crying about her hair. It was not what she wanted at all.

She wanted to go ash brown and this poor girl has a full head of blonde highlights. When she came home, I heard her crying and went in the kitchen to try and comfort her (knowing that there is not much I can say to help because in her mind this is the end of the word, which I understand).