In exchange for being her sister's guardian woman demands her parents give her estate.

Ensuring your affairs are in order in case of tragedy is something every adult should do regardless of age. Deciding guardianship of your children, inheritors of assets, and any other business items you may have. While it's all stressful, it can get even more stressful when asking people to be your child's guardian and come in with conditions.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman is asked by her parents to be the guardian of her sister in the event of a tragic accident, and she comes back to her parents with some demands.

She writes:

I (F23) have been told I will be my sister's guardian if anything happens to my parents. She is 33 and has some disabilities. She is currently living in a group home. My parents have ensured that they have accessed every resource available for her to ensure she has as good a life as possible. The government pays for a good portion of the cost but not all.