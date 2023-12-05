In-law tells waitress of 10+ years, 'I have money because I put in the work.' AITA?

You said Mia has worked at the same place for 10 years. Is that not deserving of some respect? That’s a lot longer than many people stay in a job. Would she be able to keep it for that long if she was really lazy?

Or does she maybe lack the confidence to try to do something more with herself? Or maybe has learning disability? I doubt you’ve taken the time to know her well enough to understand exactly why she is doing what she is doing, or no doing.

You really are a jerk; an elitist jerk who can’t hold in her contempt for an hour on the limited occasions you have to see the mother of your nephew.

Princessmeanyface said: