'AITA to be upset my in-laws are planning a separate birthday party for my sons?' UPDATED

And [deleted] said:

NTA and I would not allow this party to happen if you at all can. This is not acceptable.

wanted to include some info that I had a lot of questions on:

I have twin sons, they are turning 1, so biggish party because biggish family. I have 25 first cousins. I invited 5 of them (and their spouses/kids) and only 2 confirmed and we're still at 40+ people. If you don't get this, it's okay, but anyone with a large family understands get togethers aren't small. My mom works full time and has offered on Sundays and Tuesdays, so she can only watch them on Tuesdays for me. My friend has been watching them on MWF and my MIL has been watching them on Thursdays. My friend offered to take over Thursdays if necessary so I have that in my back pocket now. Taking off 1 day of work wouldn't normally be an issue but my husband was out of work for two weeks (he's union and was in between jobs) and in that time ended up at the hospital for a week, so I physically could not afford to take off. My friend as already told me to pay her later when I have money and I had to pull from savings to make ends meet. My husband and I both have done individual therapy and couples counseling and have come a long way, especially him. It was don't before we got married because we want to be a united front with all issues, not just his parents. He's usually good about handling them on his own, setting boundaries and enforcing them. There's a reason I haven't posted on any of the JustNo subreddit s in literal years. I can't remember if I posted this in the original post or a comment, but I texted MIL and asked her about doing their party/dinner NEXT Friday, after their actual party and didn't hear back from her. This is relevant.

Now for the actual update.

As I mentioned above, I spoke with my friend when I dropped the boys off on Wednesday with her and she said "fuck that I'll watch them on Thursdays." Previously she was watching her nephew for her SIL on those days but she's been inconsistent ajd really only bringing them to her on Tuesdays. I thanked her and agreed if it was not resolved I would take her up on it, but thankfully everything was resolved.

Husband and I discussed what to do and agreed he'd call his mom and open it with something to the effect of "Hey, OP sent you a message asking about the next Friday for the boys, but she didn't hear back from you, is that okay, or Saturday?" And then if she was okay with moving it, all would be good. If she got pissy or insistent about it, we'd leave the boys with my friend going forward and have a discussion with them about boundaries (again).

The call went well. MIL apologized and explained them going out of town to their vacation home had moved up because the cabinets and countertops they had backordered finally gave them a delivery date and they'd need to leave early in the morning either the day or or immediately after the party.

I dropped the boys off and MIL apologized to me in person and explained the above to me and that she wasn't thinking, but that SIL1 was also being a bit of an ass about birthday stuff, because she tends to be pretty self centered, but she's also a major germophobe (like, she needs therapy and won't get it bad. I literally had a conversation with one of our nieces about audiobooks and suggested she go to the library to get some and she said they're not allowed at the library because there's too many germs there). Trying to solve all the problems at once MIL just was like "well we'll just do a small dinner before we leave and bam done" not thinking about mine or my husband's availability.

So it all worked out thankfully. We're going to do a small dinner with MIL and FIL when they come back down in a couple weeks and enjoy the party on Sunday with everyone else. Husband said there was no SIL or a sign of any party when he picked up the boys.