'AITA for not letting my in-laws drive my infant without a car seat?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for not letting my in-laws drive my infant without a car seat?"

Basically my wife’s parents are stubborn and don’t want to have a car seat in their car. My child is 11 months old, and they think a seatbelt on top of a towel is fine. I am putting my foot down and refusing to allow them to transport my child in their vehicle.

This is causing a rift, and my wife says I should just let it go, because they did the same thing with her when she was young and she never got hurt. AITA?

Edit: Wow this really blew up. I should add some context. My in laws are usually sane and good people, but are from an eastern bloc country and so a bit old school in some of their thinking

Here's what people had to say to OP:

