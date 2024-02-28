Dad insists in-laws pay up after they take back their childcare promise, 'I just miss working.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my in-laws to help cover childcare cost if they aren’t going to help out?"

I (28M) have been married to my spouse (29F) for about 7 years. We met while we were both in the military so we ended up moving away from spouses hometown across the country. Soon after we decided we would both get out of the military, we found out we were expecting and had our son who is now almost 2. We sat down and tried to decide where we wanted to move to.

There is a specific state that my spouse and I discussed settling in and had been our plan for a while, I had a great job opportunity there with great benefits and there was also great opportunities for my SO as well. Well once we told my in-laws about our plan they were upset that we would not move near them as they wanted to be near their grandchild.