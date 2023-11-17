In-laws moved in a day after the wedding, 'AITA for asking them to pay half of the bills?'

The same week my husband asked me to marry him. They called us over to come over because they wanted to talk to us. My husband's dad asked if they could move in with us for a couple of months, until they got back up on their feet.

Said they could pay half of the bills, I said "y'all just worry about getting back up on your feet." Well it's now been 4 years and they are still here.

They didn't start giving any money (not that any was expected) until my husband ended up having a major heart attack and was hospitalized for over 2 weeks. Then ended up having another heart attack and was hospitalized for 3 weeks. I stayed at the hospital with him at his bedside the entire time except 2 times to come home get myself some clothes and go back.