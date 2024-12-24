Wife objects to husband being in delivery room for sister’s childbirth, says it's 'completely inappropriate.' AITA?

I then spoke to my wife about it, and my wife was shocked with my sister’s request. She said it was completely inappropriate and she’s never once in her life heard of a brother being in the sister’s delivery room. I told my wife there’s nothing inappropriate about it, and my sister is just going through a hard time.

Ultimately, all we want is a smooth pregnancy with no complications, and that can happen in a stress free environment. My wife and I spoke about it some more and I was getting exasperated. I finally told my wife she cannot forbid me from being there for my family. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

x_hyperballad_x