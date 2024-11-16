'AITA for telling my sister and my BF the inappropriate thing my BIL said to me?'

"AITA for telling my sister and boyfriend the inappropriate thing my BIL said to me?"

I (25F) live with my sister, Emily (27F), her husband Connor (25M), and their son Owen (1M) due to a variety of reasons, none of which are relevant to this story. The other night, my boyfriend Marcus (26M) came over to hang out and some athletic snuggling ensued. After Marcus had left, I heard the baby crying and ended up in the hallway with Emily and Connor after Owen was put back to sleep.

Emily had asked if Marcus was still in my room, and I told her no, he had left. Connor then says "Thank god, I could hear you downstairs with my noise cancelling headphones on!" I was, reasonably, embarrassed that he had heard anything and even more so mortified that he had said that in front of my sister. I apologized and hoped that was the end of it.