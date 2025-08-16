'AITA for including all three of my mom's husbands in my child's family tree project?'

Point being, those feelings are valid and her reaction probably stemmed from surprise at seeing them laid out for her in your son's project. That said, I don't think there was much you could have done differently so I don't think it is E S H.

I wish she could see the positive here, which is that your son has many loving family members and people in his life who care for him, even if a few of those have been introduced through her marriages. :)

NTA. Your mum is the one who married 3 guys so why is she bothered? It isn't like you put her up there with any malice, it is just reality.