'AITA for influencing my parents decision on what my siblings Christmas gift is?'

I am the eldest of 4 siblings. Last night my younger brother (12 year age difference) calls to ask for a favor. Appreantly he is inspired to be a barber and wants me to use my card to buy him what he needs and my parents will pay me back.
I confirmed with my dad and asked my younger sibling to send the link over. I must have misunderstood because I was under the impression he would be taking classes.
I end up recieveing lots of links to Amazon such as clippers, cape, brush sets, razors, scissors, after shave spray, clipper care spray and lots of other items. Totalling to about $300. I call back and ask who will be teaching him. He says he will learn from online tutorials...
I call my dad next and give him my input. It is an investment he is making and what if he no longer wants to persue the barber career in the future? Mind you my brother is not the best behaved and will often talk back to my parents.
I believe he should look into classes where they teach you first hand and get a feel if it is something he truly enjoys. My parents work hard for their earnings and I do not know if my younger brother really sees the value of their efforts.
In my eyes he can be spoiled but at the end of the day it is my parents decision and their money. Should I just purchase the items and not stress? Or continue to convince my parents to other alternatives?
P.S: My dad does not own an amazon account and I have Prime. Therefore thats why they are asking me to make the purchase.
plaly09 writes:
NTA for pausing to consider the purchase but ultimately I do think you should limit how much you try to talk your dad out of letting your younger brother do this.
Some of your arguments also are a bit non-sensical... on one hand you say you think he'll be more successful if pursuing some education in the area (very true) but what you actually expressed to your dad was that your brother would lose interest?
It seems like you look down on your brother and that is influencing your read of the situation. Try to see that he is taking initiative to learn something new and start a budding business. Encourage him to actually pursue credentials and training for sure, but I don't think you should withhold support by refusing to make the purchases nor do I think you should be knocking his interest.
plaoyg76 writes:
It honestly is none of your business, well intentioned or not. They’re just asking you to make a purchase with your prime account. Either do it, or don’t. But if it’s what your sibling wants and your parents agreed, there’s no input needed or asked for. YWBTA.