'AITA for informing my sister that I won't babysit for her unless she pays me?'

So, I (26F) have been baby-sitting for my older sister (32F) fairly frequently. She has two children (3 and 6 years old) and typically asks me to sit them 2 or 3 times a week, generally in the evening or on weekends when she and her husband need to get out or take a break. I don't have children of my own, so I've always agreed but it's beginning to exhaust me.

It's not just babysitting them. I feed them, clean up after them, sometimes even do laundry or help get them up for school the next morning if she does wind up staying out late. She's never so much as offered to compensate me not even once.

At first, I didn't care because, you know, family. But now it feels like she just takes it for granted. She asked me to babysit Friday night and Sunday afternoon last week. I had both afternoons planned, so I said no.

She was upset and informed me that I was being selfish and I should want to spend time with my niece and nephew. I told her that I like the kids fine, but I'm not a volunteer babysitter and I'd really appreciate some kind of reimbursement or at least more notice.