Son refuses to give inheritance to father who kicked him out at 14yo and now wants $40K for stepkid’s treatment. AITA?

The deal is this. I (19m) got an inheritance from my paternal grandparents two years ago. They left it in a trust for me that safeguarded it from everyone who might want to use it for their own purposes. This includes my father/their son.
I got access to the money when I turned 19 (a choice my grandparents made). I was the primary beneficiary and they left my father the lowest amount they could that would also prevent him from contesting their will.
I haven't lived with my father in 5 years. When he met his wife he gave me two choices. Either agree to treat them all as family from day one and embrace her two kids, who were really young when they met, and accept she'll be the mom in the house and it makes her my mom too or I can get out of his house and stop sponging off him. I chose to live with my maternal grandparents.
My mom died when I was 6 for those who'll ask. My parents weren't together and mom was my primary caregiver but my father had visitation weekends with me before mom died and then I lived with him. I think he blamed me for being born and resented my existence. He sure acted like that anyway.
So I never interacted with his precious little family. I don't know his wife or her kids. I don't care about them and don't feel any sense of obligation to pretend they're my family. Which is why I said no when he reached out to me a couple of months ago and asked me to give him money from my inheritance (40k) to pay for treatment for one of his stepkids.
He sent me a bunch of links about the condition and the treatment which was I think in Switzerland or maybe Germany. He said the kid was getting worse and they were worried about it becoming fatal.
Apparently this is a condition the kid always had but gets worse and doesn't have many treatment options yet. But they have this one which is something. Honestly I thought I'd blocked him on my socials so the DM was a surprise.
I said no and I blocked him and carried on. But then he texted me and I wondered how he got my number since I changed mine after I moved in with my grandparents. But he had my paternal grandparents phones and he found my number on them.
I told him to stop and he wasn't getting the money. He sent me some more info via texts and even shared their fundraising with me which wasn't getting much. He said they'd consider this other place for treatment if they could get some money for it.
I blocked the number and blocked the other texts that came through. I guess after enough silence he decided to bring others in and he sent my uncle after me. My uncle wanted to know why I said no and whether I'd considered using the money to make him pay for his treatment of me by making him legally obligated to pay me back with interest.
I said no. I said I didn't want to help them and I wasn't giving any of my money. My uncle said I could help a kid, maybe save their life and that should be considered over who that kid belongs to. Then he dropped the whole stepsibling thing and I told him to get lost.
But I guess it made me think a bit. I don't feel guilty. Just reflective. Because I could give the 40k and I'm choosing not to. Hell I think one of his texts increased how much he wanted me to give but I could afford it anyway and I'm just saying no. AITA?
NTA. Your father abandoned you for his new family, and now he only cares because he needs money. You owe him nothing - especially not your inheritance, which was protected for a reason. Kindness is a choice, not an obligation. He burned the bridge, not you.
NTA you need that money because you know well your father's not going to be there to take care of you.
WorkRevolutionary787 (OP)
Oh yeah, he hasn't taken care of me for years and even when I lived with him saying he took care of me would be a stretch.
No is a complete answer. Open your wallet once for them and they won’t stop asking. Next thing they’ll be wanting money to take a little vacation after the treatment. The other kid needs braces. It’ll never end, entitled people keep trying.
NTA You have no obligation give away your money to a father who abandoned you for a kid you don't know. Also, I am assuming you are American. I can't think of any condition this child could have that can't be treated in the US.
They also wont refuse care if you can't pay. You'll have a bill that follows you for life, but they won't refuse treatment especially when it's a child. Your father is either lying about the child being sick, or lying about how sick they are. This is just a con to get your money. He's disgusting.
NTA. Your uncle had a wise idea in that IF you were to lend money, make it a legal proceeding. That said, your money, your choice. I only brought up your uncle because your dad sounds like he WOULD screw you over if you capitulated.
NTA. Would any of them give 40k to a random stranger ? The kid is literally a stranger to you. Even if you were related you have no obligation to pay for anyone's kid to have an operation. Yes it's a sad and unfortunate situation but it's not your responsibility. If you didn't have money then who else would they be expecting to pay?
Also in all the info they sent does any of it have actual genuine proof because it could just be a plot to get money from you. Even if it's genuine please DONT give any money away. Keep your money for your future and future children.