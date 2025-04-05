Wife draws a line with cop husband's female coworker, a self-described 'homewrecker.' AITA + UPDATE

MarsailiPearl

He isn't going to stop. He is just going to hide it from you. He already tried to rationalize it to you by saying she calls everyone on the shift. That was right after he said he understands. He didn't eat because he thought you were going to stay elsewhere this weekend but you didn't so he thinks he's won.

He thinks you won't leave so he is free to continue his emotional affair with her. He hasn't cared about your feelings for the past 7 months so it's hard to believe he magically does now.