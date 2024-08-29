'Insensitive' woman refuses to fund brother-in-law's trip from joint savings account. AITA?

My husband was planning to give out but he would take it from our joint account and not his personal account. I firmly said no and told him that if he wants to help, he can get money from his personal account and give what he can afford. I also said that if his BIL cannot afford the trip then he shouldn’t be joining. His wife can go with her family to attend the wedding.

My husband is now upset as he said that I said no and even mentioned that I was a bit insensitive, as my family side was never in the situation to ask extra money from us.