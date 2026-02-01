'AITA for insisting my daughter wear an outfit she doesn’t want to wear to a wedding?' UPDATED

I’m looking for some help on a situation with my kids.
We’re attending my brother’s wedding at the end of the month. My younger daughter (7) is a flower girl. The bride, who is my brother’s fiancée, took us to a local shop she liked so we could pick out the flower girl dress.
My older daughter (12) is not in the wedding party, she’s too old to be a flower girl, but she still needed something appropriate to wear as a guest. She’s very tall (almost 6’!) for her age, which makes shopping in person challenging. We went to several stores and tried on a number of outfits, but nothing fit her right or was age appropriate or was something she liked.
So I ordered her dress online from a store called Lulu’s. When it arrived, it fit her well and was in a color she liked. At the time. it felt like the best option.
My oldest is upset because her sister got her dress in-person with the bride involved and got to go out to lunch afterward, while her dress was bought online. She says it isn’t fair and has said she refuses to wear it, even though there’s nothing actually wrong with the dress itself.
I explained that we did try to find something in stores and that this was the option that worked, but she still feels hurt. I’m not sure whether I should insist she wear it or try to find another solution this close to the wedding.
AITA for expecting her to wear the outfit anyway?
Just take her out to buy accessories and for lunch.
How is this something you need to ask the internet? YTA
She shot that suggestion down and said it wasn’t the same.
And neither is their role in the wedding or height. They aren’t going to be the same because they are different situations. At 12 this is something they should be learning.
I think you need to be more direct. Her little sister doesn’t get a choice in her dress. She has a role in the wedding ceremony, and the bride picks out what she wears.
Your oldest got to pick out her own dress (emphasis that she gets full control over her dress and her sister doesn’t). Then take out your oldest for a special day of wedding accessory shopping and getting nails done.
A lot of this is just standard sibling rivalry
My daughter said she didn’t pick out the dress either. She was against getting it online and said that what I picked was ugly. She said there’s no point in her being in the wedding so she should stay home or stay at her dad’s.
This is the dress I bought: https://www.lulus.com/products/romantic-destiny-light-pink-square-neck-trumpet-maxi-dress/2384051.html?src=lulus&ref=search_rr
I thought it would cute on her, but she didn’t agree.
My 12-year-old daughter and a friend went to a thrift store yesterday and found this dress. She says it’s a whitish-gold color, if that makes sense. She wants to wear this to her uncle’s wedding (dress code is formal). But will the color be a problem? I think it may be. But what do you think?
Edit: I’m not going to share the photos, but I asked her if she tried it on. She did, and most of you were correct. It was too short. I told her we can talk about this when we got home, but long story short, I had to tell her that the skirt was going to be too short for the dress code. I suggested returning the one I bought for her and to try and find a new dress. she didn’t take it well.
Unfortunately, a lot of brick and mortar stores in our area closed. Our mall shut down last year. Most stores don’t stock her size. Someone brought up a dressmaker or tailor, but those closed down as well. Our options are limited.
On one hand, she’s 12 so no one will think she’s trying to upstage the bride. On the other hand, this is an opportunity to teach her what is appropriate for the occasion and this lovely dress is not it.
The problem is that she hates the dress I bought for her to wear (it’s a long story) but shut down when I tried to take her shopping or find a dress online she’d like.
My friend, we saw the other post. I know she shut you down for shopping for a dress, but has she shut you down for making a fun day, just the two of you? At this point, the dress is whatever, but this experience is going to stick with her as an experience where she was excluded and wasn’t heard, and you’re still focusing on the dress.
Offer to take her out for lunch, to buy some special accessories, and steer her toward a dress section at the same store. No pressure, just fun.
As for her height, it’s easier to take things in than make things long, and you could find something with ruching on the back. If you still have time to order online, azazie makes lovely juniors dresses, too! You could pitch it to her as something cute, especially if she has any school dances coming up.
She didn’t want to do another shopping trip and broke down crying when I mentioned it.
Based on your previous post, it 100% sounds like the problem your daughter has isn’t with the dress itself but with the experience of getting the dress.
Your 12 year old is jealous of the experience your 7 year old got when finding the flower girl dress. I’m sorry but this dress just isn’t appropriate: it’s going to be too short in the front for someone her height, it’s the wrong color, the length of the dress doesn’t fit the dress code, etc.
Why not order a few dresses online and make her “buying experience” fun/special as well? You can order a few appropriate dresses online, when they arrive you can invite your brother’s fiancé over and let your 12 year old invite a friend or two over. She can try on and “model” the dresses for you all before deciding which dress is “the one”.
You could make it like a “say yes to the dress” type of experience. You could have little snacks and sparking grape juice to toast after she picks her dress etc. This could make an online shopping experience special. Then return the dresses she doesn’t choose.
I actually suggested we buy some dresses online and try them on but she shut down on that comment. She didn’t want to do that and that it wasn’t the same.
I saw you suggested buying some online and she shut it down but she may be more open to it if you made it a bigger deal, not just ordering dresses but making it an experience.
That’s actually what I suggested. I suggested we invite her friends over and she can show off to them and they can help her decide. She didn’t want to do that either.
At this point, I’m think I’m going to send her to her dad’s that weekend.
Order online. Azazie, Amazon, Shein (I know the problems with Shein. They're all great for trendy beautiful dresses.
OP responded:
My daughter will kill someone if she finds out the dress came from Amazon.
My brother is getting married this Sunday. At the time they picked the date, they knew it would on the same day as the final games before the Super Bowl.
What they didn’t expect was the Broncos playing.
SIL, the bride, is not into football. She thinks it’s boring, which I understand. Football isn’t for everyone.
Unfortunately, my brother and I come from a family of diehard Broncos fans.
My SIL sent out an email on Monday letting everyone know that they will not be showing the game on Sunday.
I get where she is coming from. But I also know that Sunday is going to be a disaster. Nothing in this life is certain except death, taxes, and my dad, his brothers, several other relatives, and even my own daughter determined to find a way to watch the Broncos play.
I hate to say this, but I’m entering this weekend knowing it’s going to end badly.
edit: I asked my brother to clarify the “no phones” policy. He said that phones are banned during the ceremony (understandable). But that his fiancée doesn’t want people glued to their phones during the reception either.
She’s also made it clear they’re not showing the game at the reception.
this makes me question your whole family, who the f&^% gets married during football season?
OP responded:
I’m not the one who set the date. Ask my SIL.
To be fair though, my brother doesn’t like sports either.
Comment:
OP responded:
I’m afraid so.
Dude come on. Just be present at the wedding and watch the game on a delay. I watched the final four at my brother’s wedding, and danced and ate and visited with all my friends and family. Don’t be glued to your phone
OP responded:
Tell that to my dad and my daughter. They would rather skip the wedding rather than miss the game.
To be fair, both of them dislike the bride.
A lot has happened since my original post, and I did take the comments to heart (even the ones that were hard to read).
First, many of you were right: this was never just about the dress.
After the post, we tried to do what a lot of commenters suggested and planned a makeup shopping day just for my older daughter. I thought framing it as her special day would help. Unfortunately, it didn’t go well.
She’s been getting into very girly, frilly styles lately and loves pop artists like Sabrina Carpenter. That’s the aesthetic she wants. The problem is that those styles just don’t work well on her body right now, and every time something didn’t fit or looked wrong, it felt like confirmation of everything she already hates about being tall.
She ended up having a full meltdown in one of the stores. What finally came out was that she hates how everything that fits her makes her look “grown up,” when she doesn’t feel grown up at all.
She hates the comments she gets about her height, how mature she looks, how people assume she’s into makeup, skincare, boys, etc. She isn’t. She still likes cartoons, dolls, and kid stuff, and she hates how people tell her that she’s “too old” for those things just because of how she looks.
The breaking point that day was actually at a thrift store, where she found a dress she loved on the rack and was so excited about it… and then it just didn’t work on her body at all. That’s when she completely lost it.
There’s also a lot of jealousy and hurt around her sister. Her younger sister is getting positive attention for being cute and little and a flower girl, while my older daughter feels like all the attention she gets is negative or uncomfortable.
My daughter admitted she didn‘t even want to go to the wedding anymore. Not just because of the dress, but because she already feels like she doesn’t belong. Then we found out that the bride decided they wouldn’t be showing a big football game during the reception.
My daughter and a few other family members were really looking forward to that as a way to get through the night, and losing that made her feel even more like there was no point in going.
So here’s what we decided.
I’m not making her to go to the wedding. I sent back the dress for a refund.
My daughter is going to spend the day at a friend’s house instead. Her parents are going to be showing the game, and my daughter is actually excited about that.
I pulled my oldest out of school on Friday and we did a special shopping trip, but for a new football jersey she can wear on Sunday, as well as some new books and lunch at a restaurant she likes.
I also apologized to her. For not realizing how deep this went, for pushing solutions instead of listening, and for underestimating how painful this whole thing is for her.
I know some people will think skipping a family wedding is the wrong call. Maybe it is. But this feels like the best option for us.
Thank you to everyone who shared their own experiences—especially from the tall girls who said this stuff sticks with you. That really changed how I looked at the situation.
Honestly this sounds like really good parenting. You listened, changed course, prioritized her actual feelings over “but family events!” and found something that made her feel seen instead of shoved into a role she hates right now.
The tall girl stuff is brutal at that age and it absolutely sticks, so the fact that you’re validating it instead of telling her to “get over it” is huge. Skipping one wedding is nothing compared to your kid remembering that her mom had her back when she was miserable.
I agree. You did good OP.
She’s 12 and I remember how I hated puberty or onset of it all. No doubt she’s also getting creepy male attention a well or feeling those vibes. It’s a horrible time and even women around you also start behaving like periods are great and that you should be into make up / ‘turning into a woman’ 🤮🤮🤮 etc. it’s horrible and awkward and not fun .
who knows maybe she will in years to come but no one has been meeting her at her right now and you turned this around to do it.
I think letting her be with her friends instead of the wedding is a good call. She’d be bored shitless and uncomfortable.
What might be a solution is maybe she might want to learn to sew? That way she can make her own clothing. Maybe it’s something you could both do together as a special activity if she’s open to it. Because it’s a good skill and also you can thrift stuff but repurpose clothing too instead of completely from scratch.
These people seriously expected a football game to be playing at a wedding reception?
Football at a wedding is wild. They can’t spend one evening without a game on?