'AITA to insist on knowing my girlfriend's credit card debt?' 'ARE YOU EMBARRASSED?'

So I was like: well you should know, because it costs you every month. And with the mortgage renewal she has the opportunity to pay off her credit cards debt, so yes +$400 on the mortgage is bad, but if you have -$100 or something because you paid off the credit card debt, that helps.

She said she understands my point but that's not important, what is important is that her expenses exceed the income, she keeps paying her credit card but her debt grows anyway, regardless how much she pay off per month. I kept my stand point on how important it is to know the amount of debt.