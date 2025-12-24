'AITA for insisting we go back to separate finances after my partner audited me?'

She said she “has to” because she’s the only one who cares about our future and my spending is “chaotic.” I said, ok, if this is how joint finances are going to be, I want to go back to separate accounts. We can set a fixed monthly amount each into the joint for rent, utilities, groceries, and anything extra we discuss. My money stays my money, her money stays hers.

Now she’s furious. She says separate finances means I’m planning to leave, or I’m hiding debt, or I want to control her by making her worry. She also told her sister I’m “financially abandoning” her, which is wild because she makes slightly more than me. I’m not refusing to contribute, I’m refusing the surveillance.