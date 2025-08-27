'AITA insisting my ex-wife adhere to the schedule that she picked?'

Your best bet is to NEVER waiver from the schedule. Ever. IF you give and give and she shits on you at every opportunity - stop giving. Stick to the schedule. There can be no arguments if the schedule is the schedule. NTA...

Shaz1307 said:

NTA. Just reply with “I’ll be dropping them back to you on Monday evening as agreed upon on X date”

She may learn to actually answer a question when it’s asked in future.