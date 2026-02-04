'AITA for insisting on a prenup after seeing how her family fights over money?'

The worst part was how casual they were about manipulating each other, like “tell him you’ll sue, he’ll fold” and “don’t put that in writing, keep it verbal.” That whole mess made something click in my head: if we ever divorced, I do not want to be tied to that circus.

I’m not even planning for divorce, but I’ve seen how fast people can turn when money is involved. I own my apartment (mortgage, but still), and I’ve got savings I built before I met her.

She has some savings too, but also expects an inheritance at some point, and her parents keep talking about “keeping things in the family.” So I brought up a prenup. Not to screw her, just to make things clear and boring and legal.

She took it really badly. Like instantly cold. She said a prenup means I’m already planning to leave, that I’m “putting a price tag” on our love. I tried to explain it’s protection for both of us, and that we can write it fair, like anything we build together stays shared.