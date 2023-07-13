Insomniac asks if she'd be wrong to skip her sister's wedding to sleep; Updated.

I laughed and told her there was no way I could be there on time, because it would basically be like trying to get someone on a 9-5 work schedule to attend an event at 2am. I probably shouldn't have laughed but it just felt so ridiculous.

If she wanted me to be there for the whole thing, she needed to plan for a time when I could actually attend.

I work a full time job as a freelancer, just not normal hours because of my insomnia, so it really bugs me when people act like my time is worth less than theirs.

But now wedding preparations are happening at the house (the brunch is going to be here) and my mom is really upset with me for not coming to the wedding. She wants me to apologize to Hanna and be one of her bridesmaids.