'AITA for breaking up with my GF because her parents are enabling a cheater?' UPDATED

I (21M) have been dating my (now ex) girlfriend (20F) for 6 months. We met in university. She is from another country and came here to study, so during the academic year I did not have the opportunity to meet her parents (I don’t think that’s relevant, but we are both from Europe).
During the summer vacations, she and her parents invited me to stay with them for a while. My girlfriend is very humble, so she never talked about her family money, but I figured out pretty quickly that her parents were quite rich, certainly much richer than my family. My father left my mother for another woman when I was 6 years old. They separated and since then my mother raised me by herself.
My father ignored me for years, when I was a teenager he suddenly reminded himself of my existence, but I wanted nothing to do with him. My mom never remarried. Although higher education here is mostly free, sending me to study in a big city was a major financial burden for her.
I had a part-time job from the beginning of my studies, but still there were times when it was difficult for me to make ends meet. My girlfriend always wanted to help me in such situations, but I was too proud to accept her help. She must have told her parents about it, because they paid for my plane tickets and assured me that I didn't have to worry about any expenses during the trip.
So I went on the plane, my gf picked me up from the airport and took me to her parents’ house. They both seemed very nice and considerate. They gave us a lot of privacy, but offered to show me around the city one day if I and my gf wanted to. I said I'd be happy to, and a few days later we spent a whole day with my girlfriend's parents, sightseeing, going to museums, etc. We had a good time.
The next day the girl's parents suggested that if we wanted we could go to dinner with them and a couple of their friends, let's call them John and Kate, in the evening, to which we agreed. John and Kate were both in their fifties. They were well-mannered and interesting people, and I actually got along pretty well with them, since they both work in fields in which I’m interested in (publishing and media).
But when we got back home my gf’s mom said to my gf’s dad something about John going somewhere with his wife. I was confused and said “what do you mean, Kate is not his wife?” They looked at each other and explained that John and Kate have been lovers for almost twenty years, and that John has a wife with whom he lives (and adult children), but spends a few days a week with Kate.
They said it as if it was the most normal thing in the world. Gf’s mom even added that John wanted to leave his wife for Kate years ago, but Kate talked him out of it, said she never wanted a husband because she preferred to live alone and couldn't imagine herself as a wife and mother.
I was shocked but also furious. I utterly hate cheaters and people who enable cheating – my father’s infidelity completely ruined my mother and our family. I was disgusted that I’m staying at the house of people who are good friends with a cheater and his mistress and treat it like something normal and natural. I asked if John's wife knew about Kate.
Gf's mom said they had no idea because they never talked to his wife - they met John and Kate as a “couple” and always spend time with the two of them. Gf's dad said John’s wife most likely figured it out, because it's hard to hide an affair for that long. Disgusted, I exclaimed that they are terrible people, as terrible as their cheating friends.
My girlfriend's parents were very surprised, but tried to stay calm. They said some bullshit about how “love is a complicated matter,” and that there is no reason to interfere in the private lives of others because “we never know the whole story." I said I wanted nothing to do with them and left the room. My girlfriend ran after me.
She was angry that I insulted her parents, while they had been nothing but kind to me for the past couple of days. I said she shouldn't defend them and asked if it bothered her that her parents are friends with people who are in an extramarital affair. She said John and Kate are friends of her parents, not her friends, so that it is not her place to interfere.
I told her that she is the same as her parents and that if she was an ethical person, she should convince them to break contact with John and Kate and reveal the affair to John's wife, and if they were unwilling to do so, she should break contact with her parents herself. I went NC with my father when he turned out to be an @$$hole - it's not that hard, family is not everything.
She started crying and said that I’m crazy to expect that of her and that she loves her parents. She said that my father had abandoned me, so it was understandable that I had broken contact with him, but that her parents had always been loving and supportive of her and that it would be cruel to break contact with them because of some “abstract moral high ground” (her words).
So I told her that I’m leaving and that our relationship is over. I spent absolutely all my savings on a plane ticket for the next day (my buddy transferred the small missing amount to me, I promised to pay him back as soon as possible) and returned home. My (ex)girlfriend tried repeatedly to contact me, but I did not answer.
It seemed to me that I did the right thing and acted in accordance with my principles. I can't imagine a relationship with someone who accepts cheating, even as a bystander, and with someone whose parents have no moral values.
However, our mutual friends believe that I acted cruelly, that I offended the gf's parents when I was their guest, and that I should apologize. I don’t think I should, I was their “guest” only because they are lucky to have more money than I do, it doesn’t mean anything. AITAH?
SignalFall6033 said:
Cheating is gross and terrible but frankly your behavior is outrageous, extreme and borderline abusive. Trying to force your girlfriend to go no contact with her parents because they have a friend who is having an affair? That’s straight up psycho bro
HuckleCat100K said:
I don’t need to repeat what others have said because I agree. But I also want to add that you made a big deal about their wealth when it was completely irrelevant. I think you were intimidated by that. You weren’t a guest because they had more money and wanted to flaunt it, you were a guest because you were important to their daughter. Or, was. I hope she saw through you and is over your relationship already.
Beyoncespinkytoe said:
YTA. you told your gf of six months to go NC with her parents over shit that’s not your business 😭😭😭. WTF is wrong with you?
And PhotocopyMyButtt said:
YTA. Do you truly lack the self-awareness to see how unhinged you were? Get help before you hurt anyone else when you get triggered and decide to project your unresolved issues.
You aren't the only one out there whose family was impacted by infidelity, but you're one of very few acting like a gigantic dick to other people because of it, especially when the "issue" is literally so far removed from you that you don't even know some of the people or circumstances involved. Jesus christ, dude.
I frankly do not expect such a response. Now I understand that I did not treat my ex fairly and that I might have been the AH. I was driven by anger and felt betrayed that she sided with her parents and not me, even though she knew how traumatized I was by my father's affair. I don't think we are compatible, but I will apologize to her and explain my behavior, she deserves closure.
I just want to explain a few things in my defense (even though I know that there were some indefensible things in my behavior):
- My ex and her parents are not from some exotic foreign country with different culture, we are both from western Europe, adultery is not considered "normal" here.
- The gf's parents explicitly called Kate a "mistress" and John and Kate's relationship an "affair," so I really don't think it's polyamory or an open marriage. They said the wife probably knows, because it's hard to hide an affair for twenty years, but I'm not sure that's the case.
From what I understood John lives out of town and often spends several days in town because of his job, so he can justify his absence with work stuff.
- They also said that he wanted to leave his wife for Kate: it's obvious that his wife is put in a lower position here, even though she is the mother of his children. This seems cruel and disrespectful to me. Even if the wife knows and accepts the affair, it's probably only because of financial dependence or out of concern for the family, not because she really feels ok about it.