'AITA for breaking up with my GF because her parents are enabling a cheater?' UPDATED

My girlfriend's parents were very surprised, but tried to stay calm. They said some bullshit about how “love is a complicated matter,” and that there is no reason to interfere in the private lives of others because “we never know the whole story." I said I wanted nothing to do with them and left the room. My girlfriend ran after me.

She was angry that I insulted her parents, while they had been nothing but kind to me for the past couple of days. I said she shouldn't defend them and asked if it bothered her that her parents are friends with people who are in an extramarital affair. She said John and Kate are friends of her parents, not her friends, so that it is not her place to interfere.