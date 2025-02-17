'AITA for insulting my stepmom after my half-sister made a move on my fiancé?' UPDATED

"AITA for insulting my stepmother during family dinner?"

My (27F) mother died of an illness when I was seven, and my father (52M) remarried when I was nine to my stepmother (42F). Prior to getting married, my father and stepmother did have an affair, while my mother was ill. Their affair resulted in "Rose" (20F), my half-sister. Growing up, I have always resented my father and stepmother.

Rose and I have not had the best relationship, and my father has been openly biased towards her, while my stepmother would often pick my side in arguments. I am engaged to my college sweetheart "Josh" (27M) and we will be married in two months. We are also currently expecting our first child. I am on good terms with his entire family, and I am particularly closest to his sister "Emily" (25F).