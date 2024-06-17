'AITA for intentionally profiting off my sister's wedding?' 'My parents will do anything for her.'

"AITA for intentionally profiting off my sister's wedding?"

My sister was born quite weak and it's a miracle she survived. My parents will do anything for her. Me not so much. She isn't the golden child. I am not the glass child. My parents gave me lots of attention and love. They just gave into her a lot.

And they still do. We are both getting married. It wasn't a competition she didn't get her boyfriend to propose because mine did. It is just how it worked out. I knew what would happen and I planned ahead.

I booked an incredibly popular and expensive venue here in town. I did so almost a year in advance. My fiance and I had been talking about it for a while and we got engaged. Honestly it is not our style at all.