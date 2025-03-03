'Introvert' husband thinks buying a house with other people in mind is 'stupid,' AITA? 'This is a dream of mine.'

The 2 main things we're arguing about and the reason I'm here are: He said buying a house with other people in mind is stupid. I agree, I shouldn't have said it was priority and have apologized.

I clarified that I want us to find a house that's perfect for our needs, and then share it with the people we love. We're fortunate to live in a holiday destination and I'd love to share that good fortune, particularly with my parents while they're still alive (they're in their 70s).

He can't understand why I'd want my parents to stay while I'm out working in the day. That it's not really spending time with them. He thinks my reasoning is irrational and that if I tried to explain to anyone they agree with him. So here goes...