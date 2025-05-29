Introvert turns down boyfriend's marriage proposal, 'I felt MORTIFIED.' AITA?

"AITA for turning down my boyfriend’s marriage proposal?"

My boyfriend (27M) and I (29F) have been dating for 4 years and I am definitely at a point where I’m ready to marry him and start a family. We’ve talked the future many times and I’ve told him on numerous occasions that I find private proposals to be more intimate.

I am extremely introverted and do not like being the center of attention. Anyways…last saturday was my 2nd cousins wedding. We are not very close but it was a big wedding so most of the family, even distant, was invited. Everything was going great, the reception was beautiful, had some good drinks and chats.