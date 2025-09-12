'AITA if I invite my ex fiancée’s dad to my wedding? He's meant a lot to me.' UPDATED

They were so upset and angry with her especially her dad and he personally came over and apologised for what she did, I told him that It wasn’t any of his fault and that didn’t changed how I saw him. We tried to be close afterwards but my ex flipped out and demanded they all cut contact with me or she’d cut all of them off.

Her dad called me one last time sad telling me he had to cut contact because she was his little girl at the end of the day, I thanked him for everything and told him I still love him and his family and told him to tell them all goodbye, he wished me a happy life and that was the last I ever heard of any of them.