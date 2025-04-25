Estranged dad’s gay wedding support shocks son, sparks uncomfortable competition from mom. AITA?

He understood and asked me to reach out to him if I ever needed anything to help with the wedding. After the call I was, at least for the first time I can recall very proud to call him my father. We chatted on and off about some ideas plans where I could get things for cheaper and even family members who could pitch in.

Sometime later I was talking to my mother about the wedding planning, which she honestly wasn't listening to me. That was until I said I couldn't wait to see what my father came up with for wedding games.

I swear you could have heard the record needle scratch for miles as my mother suddenly gave me her full attention. "Your father?" She asked me as I suddenly had the feeling I had done something wrong.