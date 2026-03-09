"AITA for inviting my boyfriend to move in only to kick him out on the first day?"

I (35YF) and my (27YM) boyfriend have been together for 7 months, but known and worked together for 3 years. We have decide to move in together in my place (that I own) and he would not have to pay rent anymore. In the evening we were moving he stuff in, I accidentally found a message on his phone from a former colleague (F) of his, from a different company where he used to work.

Since this intrigued me I took a closer look to the conversation, but wasn't able to read too much. He initiated the conversation with her on Snapchat, after he saw a Gym picture of her. the conversation was mild and mostly surrounded around her current and past relationship.