'AITA for inviting my boyfriend to move in only to kick him out on the first day?'

I (35YF) and my (27YM) boyfriend have been together for 7 months, but known and worked together for 3 years. We have decide to move in together in my place (that I own) and he would not have to pay rent anymore. In the evening we were moving he stuff in, I accidentally found a message on his phone from a former colleague (F) of his, from a different company where he used to work.
Since this intrigued me I took a closer look to the conversation, but wasn't able to read too much. He initiated the conversation with her on Snapchat, after he saw a Gym picture of her. the conversation was mild and mostly surrounded around her current and past relationship.
I asked about this girl (which will call Bea). His reply was that it is a former colleague, that he rarely speaks with her on Snapchat and haven't been doing so recently, just photos shared every now and then. I confronted him, by insisting I saw a message popping up from on his screen and then he admitted to lying. He admitted he spoke with her, but insisted there was nothing going on.
When asked why did he lie, we kept saying: because you are jealous and wanted to avoid a fight. We argued for a while and he mentioned that I should be grateful that he admitted to talking to Bea, because he could have continued with his lie.
So, I told him to put a pause on the moving in process and se where ewe go from here, but to be honest I don't think I can get over the fact that he lied. Today we spoke through messages and we accepted his mistake but mostly because he wants to know if he can move in or not. AITA for not letting move in, in the same day he should have moved?
TRIChuckl said:
Do not let him move in. Why stay with someone who will lie then gaslight you about the whole thing. He will lie again. It's easy for him. He's already looking for something else or different.
Alarmed-Speaker-8330 said:
Put aside that he’s a liar and sniffing around other women. Why in god's name would you allow someone you’ve known for 7 months to move in with you, and rent free to boot? Bit of advice-when you are inappropriately too generous right off the bat it signals to people (men and women) that you are a pushover and someone they can take advantage of. Stop.
Prestigious-Ear-8877 said:
Do not allow him to move in. He thinks he has a rent free home while he cheats.
xXMimixX2 said:
I wouldn't let him move in. You need someone who is completely honest. Not someone who lied and then backtracked when he was found out. I don't believe him when he says that nothing else was or is going on.
He could be actively cheating. Or that the former colleague is the only woman he speaks to. There could be many more. Once trust has been broken, it's impossible to get it back. Now, you will always have to think about whether he's texting someone, and whether he's being honest and loyal to you.
MyLuckSucksBigTime said:
Free rent....that is what he is regretting, nothing else. Say goodbye.
animalwentanimal said:
Dump him. And Don't let anyone sponge off you for free.