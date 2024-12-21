Parents enforce 'no-cheaters policy' for Christmas dinner, leaving daughter feeling unsupported. AITA?

From what Kate shared, he gave her full disclosure, did not blame her for anything, took ownership and he is currently getting individual counseling. He wants to work through it as does she. They're still together.

She told me he's going above and beyond for her to make it up to her. I cautioned her in case he does it again. She told me he promised her he wouldn't and apparently can't believe himself why he even did it in the first place. He reached out to me and my husband and apologized to us. He was in tears.

With Christmas Eve coming up our usual family holiday dinner is approaching. It'll be me, my husband, Sam, his girlfriend, Mary, her husband, and hopefully Kate. I invited Kate but told her that this year we can't invite James. She seemed very upset.