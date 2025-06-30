'AITA for inviting my dad's girlfriend over my real mom to spend the day with me?' UPDATED

Then came the hard part for me. I told my mom that I feel like she never supported me in my interests and it hurts me that she can't even be bothered to show up to my tennis matches. I also expressed my feelings that I always felt like she wished for a more 'girly' daughter and how this hurt me. At first, my mom got pretty defensive.

She tried to deny it, but I was adamant and in the end, when she saw how important this was for me, she apologized and promised to improve. Later at dinner, my mom asked me if I would like to go to a nearby climbing park with her and my step-dad in the future. I instantly agreed and was so happy, because going to a climbing park isn't something my mom would normally suggest.