'AITA for inviting my ex to my graduation?' UPDATED

She needs to learn how to be an adult and recognize that you two are true friends and adults. Essentially, she feels that he should have used you for your support and then ditched you.

This is a her issue so just block her. Congratulations! And congratulations on your friendship! You need to tell him about the messages. She’s not being fair to you, when the both of you were just following the agreement you made when you put him through school.

i didn't expect to have an update so soon but a lot of things happen so I might as well update. I'll do my best to keep everything as chronological as possible.

The next morning after I posted I texted Elias, I didn't want to bother his parents with petty drama specially because I wasn't 100% sure Lorna was the one behind all of it.