'AITA for inviting my ex to Thanksgiving?'

There’s nothing better for kids to see than their parents getting along. This is especially true when the parents are no longer together.

Lulu_librarian

NTA. Are you asking permission from random strangers before you tell your fiancé? You don’t need a green light from us to decide how best to parent, there’s nothing wrong with your reasoning and you don’t need to work so hard to justify it to anyone, including your fiancé. This is how you find out if the relationship will work or not, by sticking to the non-negotiable boundaries and seeing how someone responds.

JustKindaHappenedxx