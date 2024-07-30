'AITA for inviting my stepsister to my wedding?' 'The groom is her ex-boyfriend.'

"AITA for inviting my stepsister to my wedding?"

I (25f) am getting married to my fiancé (26m) in December. He is my stepsister's ex-boyfriend. I know I’ll get flamed for that and I’m not even going to defend it.

But the context is, Chloe and my fiancé got together when they were 16, and dated for a few weeks. He broke up with her and asked me out (I was 15 at the time). We have been together ever since.

I could throw out a million excuses or mitigating factors but I won’t. It just boils down to…I cared about him more than I cared about Chloe (we were never close or considered each other family).