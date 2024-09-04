'AITA for inviting my nephew to my wedding despite his estrangement from my brother?'

Anonymotron42 said:

NTA by a long shot. It's not your nephew's fault that he's an affair child, and he certainly needs support right now. Your brother can absolutely feel betrayed, and can be hurt by your nephew's comment, but this isn't about his feelings. Your nephew's life fell apart as much as your brother's did, and you're trying to be the best help you can be.

kinoki44 said:

NTA. However, you don't get to say how your brother should feel. What your brother should do. Does him deciding not to be a part of your nephew's life suck? Yes. It is his choice though.