"AITA for inviting someone to my friend’s engagement party, knowing it might cause drama?"

I feel awful for how it all unfolded, but I feel like Jeanette deserved to find out before she committed to him. That being said, I can’t deny that I went into the situation knowing it might blow up. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Hour-Membership-6831 said:

ESH and do NOT tell anyone you do this. Take it to the grave. I understand why you did it but it was an ahole move to do so. Your poor friend just got humiliated in front of everyone. Now it's her ex's fault for humiliating her but you did set her up for it. Regardless, be there for her now and support her. Do not tell anyone ever.

SubstantialQuit2653 said: